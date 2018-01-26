Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Inside the Classroom

Hempfield student to represent Pennsylvania at D.C. youth summit

Jamie Martines
Jamie Martines | Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, 11:33 a.m.

Meg Jones, a senior at Hempfield Area High School, was selected as one of two students to join U.S. senators Bob Casey and Pat Toomey in Washington, D.C., for the U.S. Senate Youth Program in March.

Jones, along with Jason Evan Marcin, a senior at Lake Lehman High School in Luzerne County, will join 104 delegates from around the country to meet with lawmakers in the nation's capital for one week and see the federal government in action. Jones will also receive a $10,000 college scholarship.

"In the past year, with the 2016 election, I just felt like I could not not be interested, as a young woman," Jones, who is president of the Hempfield Area student council, said of her interest in politics.

"I think there's a lack of female leadership, both in the U.S. and around the world," she said. She hopes that more young women will start to step up and get involved in politics too.

Jones has considered running for public office someday but says right now her passion lies in women's education. She's interested in working for a nonprofit or other organization focused on improving education opportunities for women around the world.

"I think I have been given an extreme opportunity to enjoy my education and to pursue the things I want to pursue," Jones said, adding that she wants to make sure other women have the same access to education and opportunity to be leaders in their communities.

"I think that through education, anything is possible," she said.

Jones is a member of several honor societies and the Interact service club. She played soccer for four years. She plans to study international relations, Spanish and Arabic in college.

Delegates were nominated by local teachers and selected by the state Department of Education following an application and completion of a civics exam. The program is facilitated by the U.S. Senate and is funded by The Hearst Foundations.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or on Twitter @Jamie_Martines.

Hempfield Area High School senior Meg Jones, poses for a portrait in the school library in Hempfield Twp., on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018. Jones was one of two students from Pennsylvania selected to participate in the U.S. Senate Youth Program, and will be spending a week in Washington, D.C. to meet with state senators, and see how government works
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
