Saccone visits Hempfield students

The students of Hempfield Area High school's Project 18 program gathered again Wednesday to hear from another candidate in the running for the state's 18th Congressional District seat — Republican Rick Saccone, who is serving his fourth term in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

He represents portions of Allegheny and Washington Counties.

“I wanted to impress upon them that I have that training,” Saccone said of his visit with the students. He shared stories of his time in the air force, working abroad in North and South Korea and teaching at Saint Vincent College.

Saccone, 59, said that all of those experiences prepared him to take on Washington.

“You can't buy that,” Saccone said. “This isn't a job for on-the-job training.”

Saccone was the second of three candidates in the race for the 18th District seat to visit Hempfield Area's Project 18 program this week. Democratic Candidate Conor Lamb, 33, a former federal prosecutor and Marine Corps veteran from Mt. Lebanon, visited Tuesday. Libertarian Candidate Drew Miller, 38, a Pittsburgh attorney, will visit Friday.

The winner will represent about 707,000 people in portions of Allegheny, Washington, Westmoreland and Greene counties. The seat was vacated by former U.S. Rep. Tim Murphy, a Republican from Upper St. Clair, in October following news of an extramarital affair.

Project 18 was started at Hempfield Area in 1974 after the passage of the 26th amendment, which gave 18-year-olds the right to vote. The program, open to 12th-grade students, combines community service with academic coursework intended to bolster understanding of local and state government. Students must devote a portion of their service hours to something related to politics — such as phone banking or volunteering at the polls — and the remainder to a cause they care about, such as working in an animal shelter or food pantry.

Student Aaron Riggleman, a volunteer for the Saccone campaign, was curious to see how his candidate would connect with the young crowd after hearing from Lamb the day before.

Riggleman said Saccone's performance did not disappoint. He was pleased with the candidate's deliberate, confident answers.

“I just feel like he's down to earth, he's very personal,” Riggleman said, adding that Saccone's strong faith and professional experience also makes him an appealing candidate.

Other students echoed that feedback, using words like “reliable” and “straightforward” to describe Saccone.

“He was really firm on his beliefs,” said student Joe Bukowski, adding that he hopes Saccone will work to bring jobs to the region — an important issue for many of the soon-to-be high school graduates in the room, Bukowski said.

“I want someone that favors the younger generation and provides us with a walkway to success,” student Alex Queen said. He thinks Saccone has what it takes to pave the way.

Other students were less optimistic about the future.

Student MacLayne Morrow posed the same pointed question to both candidates: How will you ensure members of the military get paid, even if the government shuts down again?

It's an issue that personally impacts Morrow, who will graduate from Hempfield Area this spring to pursue a degree in industrial engineering at Virginia Tech. She also has committed to the Navy Reserve Officers Training Program, which allows her to train as a officer and earn scholarship funding for college.

She's worried about how future government shutdowns and budget delays could impact not only her contract, but also the lives of military families.

Though both Saccone and Lamb served in the military, Morrow said she wasn't fully satisfied with their answers.

“Nobody really answered how they were going to help the problem,” she said, offering her own solution.

“I think the best way to solve the issue would be to pay military members before we pay Congress,” she said, adding that lawmakers might be willing to find concrete solutions if their own paychecks were on the line.

