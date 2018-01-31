See which schools' 2017 graduates had the highest SAT scores

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Check out how your local high school compares to nearby schools in performance on the 2017 SAT.

The exam, which is frequently used for college admissions, is made up of three sections: reading, math and essays. Both the reading and math sections are scored from 200-800. Essays are scored separately and range from a score of 2 to 8.

Total scores could range from 400-1600. There is no passing grade for the SAT; however, many colleges and universities use SAT scores as a factor in determining whether they will admit a student. Some schools have stopped using exams like the SAT for admissions.

The 2017 high school graduate cohort was the largest in history, with over 1.7 million students taking the test at some point in their college careers, according to data provided by College Board, which administers the SAT.

Franklin Regional took the top spot for highest performing school in Westmoreland County, while Fox Chapel claimed the position in the Alle-Kiski Valley.

Both schools were also among the top-rated schools when ranked by state School Performance Profile scores, which assigns a building score based on students' performance on state tests in math, English and science. It also accounts for factors such as participation in college admissions exams, graduation rates, attendance rates and growth and improvement in students' academic performance.

SAT scores for previous years are available on the state Department of Education website.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or on Twitter @Jamie_Martines.