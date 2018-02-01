Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Inside the Classroom

Students weigh in on election issues

Jamie Martines
Jamie Martines | Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, 5:00 p.m.

Students from Hempfield Area High School's Project 18 class are meeting this week with candidates running in the March special election for the 18th Congressional District.

All of the students who participate in the political science and civics course are high school seniors--17 and 18-year-olds--and many have an eye on the future. Here's what they have to say about why jobs, affordable college and support for the military are among the top issues they'll be considering as they get ready to vote or volunteer for campaigns.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or on Twitter @Jamie_Martines.

Democrat Conor Lamb,candidate for Pennsylvania's 18th District, speaks to students in the Project 18 program at Hempfield Area High School in Hempfield Twp., on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Rick Saccone, Republican candidate for Pennsylvania's 18th Congressional Distric, talks to students in Hempfield's Project 18, during a week where students meet the candidates, and talk to them about their positions, at Hempfield Area High School in Hempfield Twp., on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Rick Saccone, Republican candidate for Pennsylvania's 18th Congressional Distric, talks to students in Hempfield's Project 18, during a week where students meet the candidates, and talk to them about their positions, at Hempfield Area High School in Hempfield Twp., on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Democrat Conor Lamb,candidate for Pennsylvania's 18th District, speaks to students in the Project 18 program at Hempfield Area High School in Hempfield Twp., on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
