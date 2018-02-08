Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Inside the Classroom

Inside the Classroom: Students learn business etiquette over brunch

Jamie Martines
Jamie Martines | Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, 7:06 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Students at Greensburg-Salem High School gathered for a business brunch in the school cafeteria Thursday to practice conversation skills and learn business etiquette from area professionals.

Middle school and ninth-grade students donned their best business attire and talked about career goals and college plans with mentors.

They also learned practical skills, like how to make an introduction, how to execute a strong handshake and how to choose which fork to use first before digging into a meal.

The event is part of the Consortium for Public Education's The Future is Mine program, which helps high schools provide students with opportunities to explore career options and connect with employers in the community.

Watch this week's Inside the Classroom video to hear more from students and teachers about how this event will help these young professionals in the future.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

