Inside the Classroom

CCAC honors students visit landmarks, perform service work in India

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, 10:28 p.m.
A Community College of Allegheny County honors student reads to Tibetan refugees during a recent trip to India.
Courtesy of CCAC
Updated 13 hours ago

Community College of Allegheny County honors students got to travel the world last month on a trip to India.

A group of 15 honors students spent 11 days in January visiting various organizations and landmarks across India.

The students, accompanied by five honors faculty members, performed community service, attended lectures at universities, met with government officials, visited cultural and historical sites.

Students visited the Taj Mahal and the Himalayas to see Dharamsala, home of the Dalai Lama.

Students spent an entire day at Swami Sivananda Memorial Institute, an organization devoted to empowering poor women and children to break the cycle of poverty. The students shared a fundraising brochure, an annual report on the community eye program and a check for $1,038.

They also visited the Tibetan Children's Village and the Tibetan Women's Association. At the Tibetan Children's Village, they also presented a check for $1,038. Students read stories to the younger children and helped the older students clean up debris around a lake. They also learned about the issues faced by Tibetan refugees.

To prepare for the experience, the students took a political science course comparing the politics and cultures of the U.S. and India, a service learning course focused on service projects for two non-governmental organizations in India and an art appreciation course during the trip.

This is the second time the honors department has offered the trip.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.

click me