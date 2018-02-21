Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Inside the Classroom

Inside the Classroom: Greensburg Recreation Board

Jamie Martines
Jamie Martines | Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, 5:54 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

Greensburg's youngest residents are keeping a close eye on renovations at the Veterans' Memorial Swimming Pool at Lynch Field.

About 10 students from Greensburg Salem Middle School visited the Greensburg Recreation Advisory Board meeting Monday to share their feedback and criticism of designs for the facility, which is scheduled to reopen in 2019.

Though the students had plenty of fun ideas--they suggested adding more slides and exploring diving board options--they also wanted to make sure practical concerns were addressed. They asked about accessibility for handicapped pool users, brainstormed ways to address safety issues and shared ideas about locker space for storing items.

College and career pathways teacher Alaine Nativio organized the class activity for a group of students last fall as well. Preparation for participating in the meeting started in the classroom, where students brainstormed ideas, drafted speeches and consulted classmates about what they wanted out of the new pool.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or on Twitter @Jamie_Martines.

