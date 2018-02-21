Upper St. Clair assistant superintendent wins national award

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Assistant Superintendent for the Upper St. Clair School District Sharon Suritsky has been named a 2018 AASA Women in School Leadership Award honoree. The organization AASA represents school superintendents.

"Sharon is very deserving of this recognition," Superintendent Patrick O'Toole said in a statement. "She is usually the one championing others for recognition. Therefore, it is heartening to see her recognized at a national level."

The award, which is granted by Horace Mann and AASA, recognizes "talent, creativity and vision of outstanding women educational administrators in the nation's public schools," according to a statement from the district.

Suritsky was recognized Feb. 16 during the AASA National Conference on Education in Nashville.

"We owe a debt of gratitude to the talented women educators we are honoring at our National Conference on Education," Daniel A. Domenech, executive director of AASA, said in a statement. "We hope that this program serves as a catalyst in public education that will lead to more women securing administrative positions as we help to grow their leadership skills and advance their careers."

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or on Twitter @Jamie_Martines.