Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Inside the Classroom

Upper St. Clair assistant superintendent wins national award

Jamie Martines
Jamie Martines | Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, 4:12 p.m.
Dr. Sharon Suritsky, assistant/deputy superintendent for the Upper St. Clair School District, has been named a 2018 AASA Women in School Leadership Award honoree in the Central Office/Principal category.
SUBMITTED
Dr. Sharon Suritsky, assistant/deputy superintendent for the Upper St. Clair School District, has been named a 2018 AASA Women in School Leadership Award honoree in the Central Office/Principal category.

Updated 8 hours ago

Assistant Superintendent for the Upper St. Clair School District Sharon Suritsky has been named a 2018 AASA Women in School Leadership Award honoree. The organization AASA represents school superintendents.

"Sharon is very deserving of this recognition," Superintendent Patrick O'Toole said in a statement. "She is usually the one championing others for recognition. Therefore, it is heartening to see her recognized at a national level."

The award, which is granted by Horace Mann and AASA, recognizes "talent, creativity and vision of outstanding women educational administrators in the nation's public schools," according to a statement from the district.

Suritsky was recognized Feb. 16 during the AASA National Conference on Education in Nashville.

"We owe a debt of gratitude to the talented women educators we are honoring at our National Conference on Education," Daniel A. Domenech, executive director of AASA, said in a statement. "We hope that this program serves as a catalyst in public education that will lead to more women securing administrative positions as we help to grow their leadership skills and advance their careers."

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or on Twitter @Jamie_Martines.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me