Keystone Oaks student takes first place in national film contest
Updated 3 hours ago
Keystone Oaks High School junior Alexander Grattan took first place in the One Earth Young Filmmakers Contest, organized by Green Community Connections in Chicago.
Grattan's six-minute film about lead contamination in Pittsburgh's residential water was selected from more than 100 entries submitted by students across the country.
"I decided to focus on water because it is an important part of Pittsburgh's identity and because the issue of lead contamination has gotten a lot of media attention," Grattan said. "I didn't realize the true scope of the problem until I started to research the topic for this video contest."
Grattan will receive a $350 scholarship. Pittsburgh United's Our Water Campaign will also receive a $350 donation.
