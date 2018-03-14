Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Inside the Classroom

Test drives can earn up to $2K for Southmoreland Elementary

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Wednesday, March 14, 2018, 1:40 p.m.
Vehicles are lined up for test rides in a Cars 4 Classrooms event in October 2017 in Cookeville, Tenn.
Vehicles are lined up for test rides in a Cars 4 Classrooms event in October 2017 in Cookeville, Tenn.

Parents and friends of Southmoreland Elementary School students will have the chance to raise money for the school Saturday by getting behind the wheel of a Chrysler minivan.

The Victory Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership of Delmont will provide vehicles for the Chrysler Cars 4 Classrooms event — set for 8 a.m. to noon, coinciding with a Bunny Breakfast and craft show at the school.

Any licensed driver, age 18 or older, may take a test drive in a Chrysler Pacifica or Pacifica Hybrid minivan and earn a $10 donation from Chrysler to the school, up to a total contribution of $2,000.

Chrysler also will offer the school a chance to earn an additional $1,000 and be entered into a grand prize sweepstakes for up to $7,000, by sharing photos from the fundraiser on a public Facebook account while including the hashtag #SMPacificaContest and tagging @Chrysler within one week of the event. The contest ends March 24.

All test drive participants will be entered into a national sweepstakes, for a chance to win $45,000 toward an eligible vehicle from the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Truck or FIAT brands.

Since 1993, Chrysler has helped to raise over $7 million through fundraising test drives. Visit cars4classrooms.com for more information.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

