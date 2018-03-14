Test drives can earn up to $2K for Southmoreland Elementary
Updated 8 hours ago
Parents and friends of Southmoreland Elementary School students will have the chance to raise money for the school Saturday by getting behind the wheel of a Chrysler minivan.
The Victory Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership of Delmont will provide vehicles for the Chrysler Cars 4 Classrooms event — set for 8 a.m. to noon, coinciding with a Bunny Breakfast and craft show at the school.
Any licensed driver, age 18 or older, may take a test drive in a Chrysler Pacifica or Pacifica Hybrid minivan and earn a $10 donation from Chrysler to the school, up to a total contribution of $2,000.
Chrysler also will offer the school a chance to earn an additional $1,000 and be entered into a grand prize sweepstakes for up to $7,000, by sharing photos from the fundraiser on a public Facebook account while including the hashtag #SMPacificaContest and tagging @Chrysler within one week of the event. The contest ends March 24.
All test drive participants will be entered into a national sweepstakes, for a chance to win $45,000 toward an eligible vehicle from the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Truck or FIAT brands.
Since 1993, Chrysler has helped to raise over $7 million through fundraising test drives. Visit cars4classrooms.com for more information.
Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.