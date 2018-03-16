Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Inside the Classroom

Inside the Classroom: Reading with dogs

Jamie Martines
Jamie Martines | Friday, March 16, 2018, 9:57 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Every week, the second graders at Kelly Elementary School in the Wilkinsburg School District gather for a few minutes of reading with cuddly, furry tutors.

Assisted by their handlers, a group of therapy dogs from Tail Waggin' Tutors, a program supported by the organization Therapy Dogs International, help the students practice and build confidence in reading out loud.

"The dogs are just listening, so they don't get any negative feedback," second grade teacher Janice Carretta said.

Students settle in with a book, a dog and the dog's owner, who also helps the student work through the book, and read out loud for about 15 minutes.

Second-grader Sahara Morris said she feels happy when she reads to Beau, a Cavachon that has been a Tail Waggin' Tutor for five years with his owner, Mary Phillips.

"Because we can read to the dogs, and the owners are helpful," Morris said, explaining why she enjoys reading with Beau every week.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or on Twitter @Jamie_Martines.

Sahara Morris, a second-grader at Kelly Elementary School, reads to Beau, a Cavachon dog on March 13, 2018.
Jamie Martines| Tribune-Review
A second-grader at Kelly Elementary school reads with tutor and dog handler Nancy Brevak as Emma Lee, an English Bulldog, stands by, on March 13, 2018.
Jamie Martines| Tribune-Review
Cooper, a Golden Retriever, sits patiently as a Kelly Elementary School student reads nearby on March 13, 2018.
Jamie Martines| Tribune-Review
