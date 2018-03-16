Inside the Classroom: Reading with dogs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Every week, the second graders at Kelly Elementary School in the Wilkinsburg School District gather for a few minutes of reading with cuddly, furry tutors.

Assisted by their handlers, a group of therapy dogs from Tail Waggin' Tutors, a program supported by the organization Therapy Dogs International, help the students practice and build confidence in reading out loud.

"The dogs are just listening, so they don't get any negative feedback," second grade teacher Janice Carretta said.

Students settle in with a book, a dog and the dog's owner, who also helps the student work through the book, and read out loud for about 15 minutes.

Second-grader Sahara Morris said she feels happy when she reads to Beau, a Cavachon that has been a Tail Waggin' Tutor for five years with his owner, Mary Phillips.

"Because we can read to the dogs, and the owners are helpful," Morris said, explaining why she enjoys reading with Beau every week.

