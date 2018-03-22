Pittsburgh high schools get free drug abuse prevention course

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Rite Aid Foundation is committing $1.125 million to a program that uses digital technology to teach high school students about prescription drug abuse prevention.

The Pittsburgh program, part of a statewide initiative, was announced at a news conference held Thursday by the Rite Aid Foundation, the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation and the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office.

The Prescription Drug Safety program, developed by EVERFI, an education technology company, is described as an “evidence-based, public health approach” to making good decisions about prescription drugs.

Through interactive scenarios and self-guided activities, students learn the facts about drugs, how to properly use and dispose of them, and how to intervene in situations involving misuse.

The three-year program is being made available to high schools in the greater Pittsburgh area at no cost, as well as high schools in other parts of the state, Ohio, Washington and Oregon.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.