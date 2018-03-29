North Hills athletic director wins state award
North Hills School District Athletic Director Amy Scheuneman has been recognized as Region IV Athletic Director of the Year by the Pennsylvania State Athletic Directors' Association.
Scheuneman is one of five athletic directors across the state to receive the award in recognition for service and leadership at the district and local levels.
She joined North Hills in 2016 after serving as athletic director in the Bethel Park and Avonsorth school districts. Under her leadership at North Hills, several teams have advanced to WPIAL playoffs and competed at the PIAA level, according to a statement from the district.
Scheuneman has served as the president of the District 7 Athletic Directors Association for the past two years. She is also a member of the WPIAL Board of Directors and the PSADA Delegate Assembly.
