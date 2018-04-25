Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Inside the Classroom

Jeannette's top readers enjoy sweet reward

Debra Erdley
Debra Erdley | Wednesday, April 25, 2018, 5:30 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

Just call them the cake kings — or maybe cake queens.

The 20 top readers in the fifth- and sixth-grade Reading Counts program at Jeannette McKee Elementary School quietly assembled in the cafeteria Wednesday afternoon.

But the quiet didn't last long as language arts teachers Nicole Klimczyk and Cary Pelzer explained that the students, who paired off in teams of two, would be competing in a cake — or more accurately cupcake — decorating contest.

The students were given a sheet of paper and a few minutes to brainstorm. There was a buzz in the cafeteria as they plotted, and then all frosting broke loose as the teams scrambled to gather decorative icing, sprinkles, jelly beams, sour worms and colored sugar to decorate masterpieces ranging from an island to a donut to a triangular symbol dubbed “The Illuminati.”

The students checked out library books that they read and then completed online tests on the material. Each book carries a point value, and the students who piled up the most points this year were selected to compete in the contest.

“It definitely looks like they're enjoying it,” Pelzer said, inspecting the various designs and complimenting students on their efforts.

“We're celebrating reading and their love of it. We do little monthly awards for Reading Counts, but we wanted to do something big this month” Klimczyk said, as her charges raced to complete their designs.

Later, their classmates will vote on the best design.

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996 or derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me