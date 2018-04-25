Jeannette's top readers enjoy sweet reward

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Just call them the cake kings — or maybe cake queens.

The 20 top readers in the fifth- and sixth-grade Reading Counts program at Jeannette McKee Elementary School quietly assembled in the cafeteria Wednesday afternoon.

But the quiet didn't last long as language arts teachers Nicole Klimczyk and Cary Pelzer explained that the students, who paired off in teams of two, would be competing in a cake — or more accurately cupcake — decorating contest.

The students were given a sheet of paper and a few minutes to brainstorm. There was a buzz in the cafeteria as they plotted, and then all frosting broke loose as the teams scrambled to gather decorative icing, sprinkles, jelly beams, sour worms and colored sugar to decorate masterpieces ranging from an island to a donut to a triangular symbol dubbed “The Illuminati.”

The students checked out library books that they read and then completed online tests on the material. Each book carries a point value, and the students who piled up the most points this year were selected to compete in the contest.

“It definitely looks like they're enjoying it,” Pelzer said, inspecting the various designs and complimenting students on their efforts.

“We're celebrating reading and their love of it. We do little monthly awards for Reading Counts, but we wanted to do something big this month” Klimczyk said, as her charges raced to complete their designs.

Later, their classmates will vote on the best design.

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer.