Inside the Classroom

Woodland Hills Youth Commission to present recommendations

Jamie Martines
Jamie Martines | Tuesday, May 1, 2018, 11:03 a.m.
The Woodland Hills School District administrative building.

Updated 2 hours ago

The Woodland Hills Commission on Youth Development and Learning will present recommendations to the Woodland Hills School Board Tuesday, nearly a year after the group was formed.

The presentation will take place Tuesday, May 1 at 5 p.m. in the administration building at 531 Jones Avenue. The meeting will be open to the public, but there will not be public discussion or debate at this time, Superintendent Alan Johnson said.

The Commission was formed in June 2017 to review district disciplinary policies. It was intended to be an independent body comprised of volunteers--parents, teachers, clergy, business professionals, law enforcement and leaders from the Woodland Hills school community.

The commission has five focus areas: student equity, diversity, relationship- and community-building, school climate and graduation rates.

Karen Farmer White, education advocate and a former vice president of education at WQED Multimedia and Jerry Zahorchak, a retired superintendent and former Pennsylvania education secretary from 2006-10, served as co-chairs.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or on Twitter @Jamie_Martines.

