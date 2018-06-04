Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Inside the Classroom

Grant will fund laptops, e-book access at Greensburg Salem media center

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Monday, June 4, 2018, 10:12 p.m.
Arnold Thimons, director of student success at the Blairsville WyoTech campus, second from left, presents a $10,000 grant to Greensburg Salem High School staff on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, at the school's media center. From left are Associate Principal Joe Maluchnik, librarian Carrie Vottero and Principal David Zilli.
Submitted
Arnold Thimons, director of student success at the Blairsville WyoTech campus, second from left, presents a $10,000 grant to Greensburg Salem High School staff on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, at the school's media center. From left are Associate Principal Joe Maluchnik, librarian Carrie Vottero and Principal David Zilli.

Updated 5 hours ago

Greensburg Salem High School will enhance its media center, and student access to its resources, through a $10,000 grant from the ECMC Foundation and its GO! grant program.

The grant was presented to Greensburg Salem officials on behalf of an area ECMC affiliate, the Blairsville campus of WyoTech automotive school.

Greensburg Salem High School Principal David Zilli Ssaid the grant will help fund a cart and set of laptops for the media center and a subscription to Overdrive, a service that provides access to electronic book titles.

Overdrive allows students to “check out” e-books over the summer, including titles assigned for the annual Westmoreland Interscholastic Reading Competition — a contest won by a Greensburg Salem student team in 2017-18.

The district will use some of the grant to add tables at the media center, providing a flexible area where groups of students can collaborate on projects, Zilli said.

“Our media center is the hub of our school,” he said. “It's a place to gather. We have over 100 students who meet there before school.

“We have a lot of students who go there to eat their lunch, look at magazines and other resources, and connect with peers.”

The ECMC Foundation's GO! (Generating Outcomes) program has committed $1.39 million to 92 education-related organizations in 19 states where ECMC employees live and work.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me