Grant will fund laptops, e-book access at Greensburg Salem media center

Greensburg Salem High School will enhance its media center, and student access to its resources, through a $10,000 grant from the ECMC Foundation and its GO! grant program.

The grant was presented to Greensburg Salem officials on behalf of an area ECMC affiliate, the Blairsville campus of WyoTech automotive school.

Greensburg Salem High School Principal David Zilli Ssaid the grant will help fund a cart and set of laptops for the media center and a subscription to Overdrive, a service that provides access to electronic book titles.

Overdrive allows students to “check out” e-books over the summer, including titles assigned for the annual Westmoreland Interscholastic Reading Competition — a contest won by a Greensburg Salem student team in 2017-18.

The district will use some of the grant to add tables at the media center, providing a flexible area where groups of students can collaborate on projects, Zilli said.

“Our media center is the hub of our school,” he said. “It's a place to gather. We have over 100 students who meet there before school.

“We have a lot of students who go there to eat their lunch, look at magazines and other resources, and connect with peers.”

The ECMC Foundation's GO! (Generating Outcomes) program has committed $1.39 million to 92 education-related organizations in 19 states where ECMC employees live and work.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.