Student makes perfect attendance for entire K-12 schooling

First step to success: Just show up.

One Philadelphia student followed that advice and showed up everyday for his entire K-12 schooling.

That's 2,340 days of school, according to WTXF-TV .

Kevin Davis Jr. told the station that he just followed is parents lead. "I see my parents everyday go to work every day when they don't feel good or when they're in pain so I figured why don't I do the same and go to school," said Davis.

It was a special honor, no one had done it before at his school, Mastery Charter School, and he was recognized by his principal during graduation ceremony.

"This young man has never missed a day of school. And I'm not just talking high school, from Pre-K to 12th grade," the principal said.

He plans on heading to culinary school and one day hopes to open a restaurant in honor of his grandmother.

"Its gonna be called Oma Goodness in honor of my grandmom who passed away in 2010," he said.

Davis' 12th-grade literature teacher, Lila Corgan, and the school's principal, are helping him achieve that goal by starting a fundraising page to help with tuition.

Corgan called the GoFundMe campaign "Kevin's 13-year commitment," a reference to his attendance streak, according to WHYY .

