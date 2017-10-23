North Allegheny students take first in state bus safety contest

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation honored two students from the North Allegheny School District for their efforts to promote school bus safety.

The students were recognized for their winning entries in the 2017 School Bus Safety Poster Contest. The theme was, "My Driver, My Safety Hero." It was intended to reflect the trust parents and students put in their school bus drivers every day.

Anaya Pushkarna, 7, a third grader at Bradford Woods Elementary School, took first place for the kindergarten-grade two category. Yanning Maria Jiao, 11, a sixth grader at Ingomar Middle School, took first place in the grade three-grade five category. She was in fifth grade when she submitted the poster.

The winners were chosen from 642 entries from public and private schools across the state. The first place winners will be entered to a national competition.

