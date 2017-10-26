Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Safety & Discipline

Security guard injured by student at Pittsburgh King school

Natasha Lindstrom
Natasha Lindstrom | Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, 7:57 p.m.
Pittsburgh King PreK-8 school in Pittsburgh's North Side.
Pittsburgh Public Schools
Pittsburgh King PreK-8 school in Pittsburgh's North Side.

Updated 49 minutes ago

Hours after King PreK-8's staff discussed safety concerns Thursday with district leaders, a student assaulted a security guard at the elementary school in Pittsburgh's North Side.

The guard, whom district officials declined to identify, was treated and released at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh Public Schools spokeswoman Ebony Pugh said.

The minor injury was inflicted by a student around noon when the guard was called to respond to an issue involving that student, Pugh said. She would not provide further details.

Thursday's incident marked the third act of violence linked to the school in a little more than a week.

The district has increased the school's number of security guards from one to two and assigned its districtwide mobile patrol unit to use the King campus as its home base, Pugh said.

The most severe incident happened last week, when a parent allegedly threw a brick through the open car window of King teacher Janice Watkins while she was sitting in traffic near the West End Bridge. Watkins was hit in the face, knocking out a tooth.

Daishonta Williams, 29, the woman charged with assault in the case , told police she believed the teacher had tried to choke her daughter during an earlier incident that involved her daughter's cellphone being taken away.

On Tuesday, another teacher sought medical attention after an incident involving a student at the school, Trib news partner WPXI-TV reported.

At 7 a.m. Thursday, King's teachers, administrators and staff held a meeting to discuss steps to improve safety with Pittsburgh Public Schools Superintendent Anthony Hamlet and Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers President Nina Esposito-Visgitis.

“Of course there were some emotions around the recent event, particularly last week's event (involving Watkins),” Pugh said, “but the meeting was received very well in a very open dialogue.

“The staff provided their concerns as well as solutions to creating a positive school culture,” she continued. “They identified some immediate actions that the district is going to act upon, and then some other items the district is going to explore.”

In addition to increasing the school's security presence, the district will consider adding other positions to support existing staff and teachers, Pugh said.

Hamlet told the Trib on Wednesday that he doesn't see King as standing out as a problem school but wants to ensure it has enough resources to respond to and prevent acts of violence. He noted that this week's incidents have received more attention because of the brick-throwing assault last week.

“Districtwide, this is not the norm; it does not happen often or on a regular basis,” Hamlet said.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or on Twitter @NewsNatasha.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.