Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Safety & Discipline

Beaver school psychologist put on leave after social media post

Jamie Martines
Jamie Martines | Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, 11:57 a.m.

Updated 32 minutes ago

School psychologist Matt Rehm of the Beaver Area School District was put on leave Thursday after telling a Pittsburgh-area radio host on Twitter to kill himself.

Rehm told Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV in an email that the tweet was "a misguided attempt at humor and was an inexcusable comment." Rehm has been with the district for 17 years and works with students of all ages, WPXI reports.

The exchange between Rehm and Colin Dunlap, a radio host for 93.7 The Fan and a columnist for CBS Pittsburgh, started after Dunlap posted a photo of himself and his family on vacation at Disney World. In a tweet dated Nov. 1, Rehm commented "Kill yourself," to which Dunlap replied, "Nah. I'll elect to have fun w(ith) my family instead."

Rehm's tweets and Twitter account no longer exist but are still visible in a screen shot posted on Dunlap's page.

The district put Rehm on leave and is following the district's human resources policy, "which includes a full investigation before permanent determinations into employment are made," according to a statement issued by Beaver Area Superintendent Carrie Rowe.

"I want to personally apologize on behalf of the District for this extremely unfortunate incident," Rowe said in the letter. "As a district, we care very much about the mental health and well being of our students and I want to send a strong message that comments of this sort, whether sent with ill intent or not, are completely and utterly wrong."

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or on Twitter @Jamie_Martines.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.