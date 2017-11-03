Beaver school psychologist put on leave after social media post

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

School psychologist Matt Rehm of the Beaver Area School District was put on leave Thursday after telling a Pittsburgh-area radio host on Twitter to kill himself.

Rehm told Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV in an email that the tweet was "a misguided attempt at humor and was an inexcusable comment." Rehm has been with the district for 17 years and works with students of all ages, WPXI reports.

The exchange between Rehm and Colin Dunlap, a radio host for 93.7 The Fan and a columnist for CBS Pittsburgh, started after Dunlap posted a photo of himself and his family on vacation at Disney World. In a tweet dated Nov. 1, Rehm commented "Kill yourself," to which Dunlap replied, "Nah. I'll elect to have fun w(ith) my family instead."

Rehm's tweets and Twitter account no longer exist but are still visible in a screen shot posted on Dunlap's page.

The district put Rehm on leave and is following the district's human resources policy, "which includes a full investigation before permanent determinations into employment are made," according to a statement issued by Beaver Area Superintendent Carrie Rowe.

"I want to personally apologize on behalf of the District for this extremely unfortunate incident," Rowe said in the letter. "As a district, we care very much about the mental health and well being of our students and I want to send a strong message that comments of this sort, whether sent with ill intent or not, are completely and utterly wrong."

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or on Twitter @Jamie_Martines.