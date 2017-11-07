Pennsylvania sees uptick in drivers failing to stop for school buses

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

• Never push when getting on or off the school bus.

• Never run after the school bus if it has already left the bus stop.

• Line up at least five giant steps away from the curb or the roadway to wait for the bus.

• When waiting for the bus, stay away from traffic.

• Get to the school bus stop five minutes early, so you won´t have to run across the road to catch the bus.

PennDOT issued the following reminders about what children and parents can do to prevent getting hurt near a bus stop:

The number of Pennsylvania drivers who fail to stop for school buses is on the rise, prompting Gov. Tom Wolf's administration to warn motorists about the penalties for violating the child safety law.

Last year, 730 drivers were found guilty of failing to comply with the state's school bus stopping law, PennDOT said Monday. That's up from 701 convictions in 2015, a 4 percent increase, according to PennDOT.

Officials said reinforcing the law is even more critical around this time of year.

“With darkness coinciding with more of our students' school-bus rides and the holiday season quickly approaching, it is important that motorists remain vigilant while sharing the road with school buses and students,” PennDOT Secretary Leslie Richards said in a statement.

“We unfortunately saw more people breaking the school bus stopping law last year so we're reminding motorists of its importance,” Richards said.

The uptick came in spite of statewide efforts to reinforce the dangers and consequences linked to breaking the law.

On Oct. 18, PennDOT joined law enforcement, school districts and public transportation providers statewide participating in the state's annual Operation Safe Stop — a day of increased enforcement that yielded 120 violations.

State law requires motorists approaching a school bus with its red lights flashing and stop arm extended to stop at least 10 feet away, no matter which direction they're headed. Drivers may proceed only if the bus is stopped on the opposite side of a highway separated by a clear divider, such as a concrete barrier or grassy median.

Penalties for breaking the law can include a $250 fine, five points on a driving record and a 60-day driver's license suspension.

“But worse than these penalties, a tragedy could strike if either a driver or a student is not paying attention to their surroundings,” said Lt. Robert Krol, director of the commercial vehicle safety division for state police.

David Volkman, executive deputy secretary for the state Department of Education, urged school districts to do their part by ensuring they're choosing the safest locations for bus stops — a logistics priority many Western Pennsylvania transportation officials take into account each year.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or on Twitter @NewsNatasha.