Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Safety & Discipline

North Allegheny students take top honors in national school bus safety competition

Jamie Martines
Jamie Martines | Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, 1:48 p.m.
Anaya Pushkarna, 7, a third grader at Bradford Woods Elementary School, receives an award for a winning entry in the 2017 School Bus Safety Poster Contest at the Governor's residence in Harrisburg.
Submitted
Anaya Pushkarna, 7, a third grader at Bradford Woods Elementary School, receives an award for a winning entry in the 2017 School Bus Safety Poster Contest at the Governor's residence in Harrisburg.
Yanning Maria Jiao, 11, a sixth grader at Ingomar Middle School, poses with Ingomar Middle School Principal Heidi Stark at the Governor’s residence in Harrisburg during a ceremony honoring winners of the 2017 School Bus Safety Poster Contest.
Submitted
Yanning Maria Jiao, 11, a sixth grader at Ingomar Middle School, poses with Ingomar Middle School Principal Heidi Stark at the Governor’s residence in Harrisburg during a ceremony honoring winners of the 2017 School Bus Safety Poster Contest.

Updated 16 hours ago

Two students from the North Allegheny School District who placed among the top entries in the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation School Bus Safety Poster Contest also took top awards at the national level.

Anaya Pushkarna, 7, a third-grader at Bradford Woods Elementary School, took first place for the kindergarten to grade two category.

Yanning Maria Jiao, 11, a sixth-grader at Ingomar Middle School, took second place in the grade three to grade five category. She was in fifth grade when she submitted the poster.

The theme of the contest was, "My Driver, My Safety Hero." It was intended to reflect the trust parents and students put in their school bus drivers every day. Thousands of school districts in over 40 states participate in local and state-level competitions, according to the National Association for Pupil Transportation, which runs the contest.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or on Twitter @Jamie_Martines.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.