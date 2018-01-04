Possible gas leak closes Pitt's University Child Development Center
Updated 12 minutes ago
The University Child Development Center in Shadyside was closed Thursday morning because of a possible gas leak, according to a statement from the University of Pittsburgh.
The Child Development Center is closed today due to a possible gas leak. Authorities are currently assessing the situation. Check back for updates and information about its status for tomorrow. @PittPolice— Pitt (@PittTweet) January 4, 2018
The smell of natural gas was reported at the Clyde Street building at 7:40 a.m. Thursday, university spokesman Joe Miksch said in a statement.
The building was subsequently evacuated. Two adults were taken to UPMC Presbyterian for evaluation and about 20 children were transported to the Petersen Events Center to await pickup by caregivers.
Gas company crews are evaluating the system.
Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or on Twitter @Jamie_Martines.