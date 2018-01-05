Parents concerned about cold conditions at Chartiers Valley High School

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Parents of students at Chartiers Valley High School told Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV that they are concerned about the safety of their children during ongoing construction projects at the school.

The renovations, which have been going on for a year, have left some parts of the building so cold that students are walking around with blankets, WPXI reported. The district said it is looking into solutions, such as installing heaters in temporary walkways.

A pipe also burst in the high school's band room earlier this week.

The district told WPXI that conditions were monitored throughout the week and were deemed safe for classes.

Like many area schools, all district buildings at Chartiers Valley were closed Friday because of the severe cold. Friday is predicted to be the coldest day of the season so far, with a wind chill making temperatures feel like they're below zero degrees.

Due to inclement weather, Chartiers Valley School District will be closed on Friday, January 5, 2018. — Chartiers Valley (@CVSDcolts) January 4, 2018

