Hampton Community Opioid Partnership to host roundtable event
Updated 3 hours ago
The Hampton Community Opioid Partnership is hosting a roundtable event at 7 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Hampton Community Center.
Hampton Township School District, Hampton Township, FBI H.O.P.E. Initiative and local ministerium and medical professionals will co-host the event. The Rev. Ted Martin of Hampton Presbyterian Church will moderate the sessions.
Guest speakers include Tina Flowers, the mother of a Hampton alumnus who struggled with addiction; Gary Swanson, chair of psychiatry residency at Allegheny General Hospital; and Kelly Wesolosky, FBI Pittsburgh community outreach specialist.
Following a presentation by the speakers, attendees can attend one of four small-group sessions to discuss addiction prevention or support.
More information is available at the Hampton Township School District site.
