Suspect in Youngwood standoff found dead in home 
Safety & Discipline

Hempfield teachers practice bleeding control techniques

Jamie Martines
Jamie Martines | Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, 4:00 p.m.
Wesley Semple, a paramedic with Allegheny Health Network, demonstrates how to pack a wound during a “Stop the Bleed” training at Hempfield Area High School on Monday, Jan. 15, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Wesley Semple, a paramedic with Allegheny Health Network, demonstrates how to pack a wound during a “Stop the Bleed” training at Hempfield Area High School on Monday, Jan. 15, 2018.

Updated 1 hour ago

If an emergency happens at a school building — a mass shooting, a bombing or even a natural disaster — teachers are likely to be the first ones to jump into action.

That's why Hempfield Area School District joined several other area schools in participating in the "Stop the Bleed" training, a nationwide campaign to train anyone who might be at the scene of an emergency in bleeding control techniques. Teachers learned to apply a tourniquet, pack a wound and survey the scene of an emergency.

Teachers and administrators shared their reactions to the training and why they thought it was important for school staff to learn and practice these techniques.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or on Twitter @Jamie_Martines.

