Law would make schools notify parents when student gets tick removed

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Senate Education Committee is considering legislation that would require schools to notify parents if their child was treated for a tick bite at school.

Pennsylvania School Code currently does not include such guidelines.

Pennsylvania is a leader in reported cases of the tick-borne illness Lyme Disease, which presents with symptoms including fever, chills, joint aches, swollen lymph nodes, headache and fatigue. Sometimes, a bull's-eye shaped rash appears in the area of the tick bite.

The proposed bill-- Senate Bill 1016 --would require schools to send parents or guardians written notification that a tick was removed from a student at school. Though not all ticks carry Lyme Disease, monitoring for signs of Lyme Disease and treating the illness early is crucial.

Those treated with antibiotics in the early stages of Lyme disease typically recover rapidly, according to the Centers for Disease Control. But left untreated, symptoms could escalate and result in arthritis, heart problems or short-term memory loss.

Pennsylvania led the nation in Lyme Disease cases in 2016 with 12,092 reported cases, according to Centers of Disease Control figures. The state reported triple the amount of runner-up New York, which reported 4,002 cases.

Butler County reported the most cases of Lyme Disease in the state in 2016, with 641 cases. Westmoreland ranked third in the state with 577 cases, and Allegheny ranked eighth with 403 cases.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or on Twitter @Jamie_Martines.