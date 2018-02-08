Biden campaigns against sexual violence on campus

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Former Vice President Joe Biden may have left Washington, but he hasn't left the causes he supported there for more than three decades.

Biden will travel to Indianapolis this weekend to champion a cause he kicked off at the University of Pittsburgh two years ago when he asked students to pledge to end sexual violence campus.

As leaders of college fraternities and sororities gather in Indianapolis this weekend to grapple with problems across the country, the Indianapolis Star reports Biden will be on hand to kick off a conversation on ending sexual assault on college campuses.

The Association of Fraternal Leadership and Values central conference, which runs through Sunday in Indianaoplis, will bring together several thousand Greek life leaders from colleges across nation.

The former vice president, who championed the Obama administration's “It's on us” campaign to end sexual assault on campus and in the workplace, got rave reviews during a 2016 stop in Pittsburgh on a national campus tour when he asked students at Pitt to sign on to the pledge.

While Biden's activism on sexual assault and domestic violence has taken on new significance in the age of #MeToo, he was ahead of the curve on such issues. His activism dates back to his days in the U.S. Senate where he championed the Violence Against Women Act more than two decades ago

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996 or derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib