Safety & Discipline

Threat prompts early dismissal at Moon Area High School

Jamie Martines
Jamie Martines | Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, 2:39 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Moon Area High School students were dismissed early on Thursday in response to a threat discovered inside the school, according to school board President Jerry Testa.

Testa said in a statement that Moon police did not find the threat to be credible, but the district sent students home at about 1:30 p.m. "in an abundance of caution and in light of recent national events."

Moon police could not be reached.

An added police presence will be in place at district schools for the foreseeable future. Updates to security measures were expected to be communicated to students and parents Thursday evening.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or via Twitter @Jamie_Martines.

