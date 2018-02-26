College admissions office support protesters

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Remember when high schools used the threat of putting a negative entry on a student's "permanent record" to whip a teen into obedience?

A number of colleges and universities are having second thoughts about whether they will consider high school disciplinary actions and suspensions related to student walkouts in support of stronger guns laws in the wake of the Valentine's Day massacre that claimed the lives of 17 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

As of late last week, the University of Pittsburgh, Penn State and Temple universities had joined a growing group of selective colleges and universities reassuring high school students they won't dock them points on their college applications if they participate in peaceful protests for stronger gun laws.

Inside Higher Ed reported that the statements — many put out on Twitter accounts by college admissions officers — came as some high schools threatened to suspend students who participated in protests during school hours.

Such suspensions often serve as a black mark on college applications. But a number of institutions from Yale to UCLA have said they will take a pass on these protests.

In a brief Twitter posts Friday, Pitt and Penn State assured high school students that admissions officers would not consider disciplinary actions stemming from "respectful and peaceful" protests against gun violence on college applications.

Pitt Admissions will not penalize students for exhibiting leadership or activism conducted in a respectful manner as part of peaceful protests. #Pitt2022 #ParklandStudentsSpeak — Pitt Admissions (@pittadmissions) February 23, 2018

Students who are disciplined for walking out or otherwise staging a respectful and peaceful protest against gun violence, are hereby assured that it can be reported on their Penn State application without adverse effect on their admission decision. — Penn State (@penn_state) February 24, 2018

Temple University officials joined the fray Monday tweeting that "passionate discourse" is a time-honored tradition at the Philadelphia university.

From our Student Conduct Code: Temple's "tradition of passionate discourse is a time-honored one, and remains critical to this day." As such, future Owls should know admissions decisions are not affected by disciplinary action resulting from participation in peaceful protests. — Temple University (@TempleUniv) February 25, 2018

Officials at Yale went even further.

"Here at @Yale, we are proud to support all students for participating in peaceful walkouts for gun control or other causes, and we will not rescind admissions decisions for students who do so regardless of any school's disciplinary policy," the university's undergraduate admissions office tweeted.

