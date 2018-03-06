Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Safety & Discipline

Hampton students to participate in walk out March 14

Natalie Beneviat | Tuesday, March 6, 2018, 2:08 p.m.
Hampton Township High School
Hampton Township High School

Updated 15 hours ago

Students at Hampton High School are planning to walk out for 17 minutes March 14, as part of a national student walkout day.

They informed district administration of their intention to participate in the nationwide peaceful student walkout in support of their peers in Parkland, Fla., the site of the recent school shooting.

The event will be student-planned and student-led. District administration has advised high school students that students who participate in the nationwide event will not be disciplined, according to Superintendent of Schools Dr. Michael Loughead.

“We are supporting our students in exercising their First Amendment rights,” said Loughead. “We are working very closely with the township police to ensure our students are safe and secure during this event.”

Hampton Township Chief of Police Tom Vulakovich also updated township council of the peaceful protest at its Feb. 28 meeting. He wanted to make them aware that the students were looking for a location.

“The police department will not interfere in anyway,” said Vulakovich, noting police would be in the area, as they are a regular presence at the schools anyway.

In order to better protect students during the event, the district could not provide any more details on where students plan to go once they exit the building, according to Loughead.

This walkout comes weeks after the shooting of 17 students and staff at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The National School Walkout on March 14 was initiated by Women's March Youth Empower, according to its online website.

This national event calls for students from school district in every time zone at 10 a.m. to walk out for 17 minutes “to protest Congress' inaction on gun violence.

The 17 minutes are for the 17 people who died from the violence that day. Women's March Youth Empower also calls teachers and administration to walk out with their students, if they so choose.

The district and police department work closely to provide security measures to staff and students by actively reviewing security practices and crisis response protocols and making adjustments as needed to improve upon current practices.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me