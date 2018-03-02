Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Watch live: WPIAL Class 5A girls basketball championship, Oakland Catholic vs. Gateway
Safety & Discipline

School psychologists prepare for crisis in training at Duquesne University

Jamie Martines
Jamie Martines | Friday, March 2, 2018, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 17 hours ago

About 60 school psychologists from about 30 schools across southwest Pennsylvania gathered at Duquesne University this week to learn crisis prevention and recovery techniques.

The training included ways to identify students who might need extra mental health support, helping students recover from a traumatic event and teaching other school community members, such as parents and teachers, how to talk to students about a crisis.

The training was scheduled before the school shooting Feb. 14 in Parkland, Fla., where 17 people were killed. With that incident in mind, facilitators said it's important for school psychologists to think about how they will respond if such an event happens at their school.

“Crises are scary, and we need to prevent as many as we can, and prepare for the ones we can't,” said Jean Boyer, assistant professor of school psychology at Temple University. She facilitated the two-day session, which was based on a curriculum developed by the National Association of School Psychologists.

Other takeaways from the training session included:

How a crisis impacts students

A student is stabbed in a playground fight. A teacher passes away after a heart attack. A storm destroys the school. An intruder enters a school with a weapon. These are only a few of the scenarios school psychologists are preparing to address.

Most children will recover from trauma, and many have good coping skills and strong family and community support. But for those who don't have those skills and resources, a crisis could have a lasting impact, socially and academically, Boyer said.

“If we don't respond to them after a crisis, then they can be in serious trouble mental-health wise,” Boyer said.

And the stakes are high: The physical and emotional stress a student feels after a crisis ultimately could impact learning. Their grades could drop, putting them at risk for not graduating or not reaching their full potential, Boyer said.

Psychologists encouraged to be proactive with pupils

“All of this is geared toward learning,” said Melissa Holloway, a former high school biology teacher in Harrisburg and Philadelphia pursuing graduate studies in school psychology at Temple University. She co-facilitated the training session.

“We're setting the stage for what occurs the rest of their life,” Holloway said, emphasizing that school psychologists should be proactive about monitoring students' mental health. This includes teaching students how to understand and talk about their emotions, helping them learn what to do when they feel sad or angry and identifying students who might need extra services.

Getting teachers, parents and caregivers involved

The National Association of School Psychologists recommends a ratio of one psychologist for every 500 to 700 students in places where a psychologist provides day-to-day services such as counseling, crisis response or behavior interventions.

In the wake of a crisis, a higher volume of students could need support. In such situations, Boyer said it's important to make sure school community members such as teachers, parents and other caregivers are prepared to talk with students about their feelings and provide factual answers to their questions.

In addition, they must be on the lookout for signs that a student is not coping well, Boyer said.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or via Twitter @Jamie_Martines.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me