Police file charges for threats against two Fayette County schools
Updated 4 hours ago
State police in Fayette County have charged two juveniles with making threats against two separate schools Friday, authorities said.
Police said they charged a 14-year-old with making terroristic threats, risking a catastrophe and disorderly conduct after he allegedly threatened to use a gun on the occupants of the New Directions school in North Union Township shortly before 1:30 p.m. Friday. Juvenile Probation officials took the teen into custody and lodged him at the juvenile detention center.
In a separate incident, police filed charges of terroristic threats and disorderly conduct against another juvenile, whose age was not released, after other students at Geibel Catholic High School in Connellsville overheard the juvenile allegedly say, “I'm so high I don't remember where I planted the bomb” at about 8:45 a.m. Friday, police said.
