Safety & Discipline

West Hempfield Elementary evacuated after threat found

Jamie Martines
Jamie Martines | Monday, March 5, 2018, 10:00 a.m.

Updated less than a minute ago

A bomb threat found Monday in a girls bathroom at West Hempfield Elementary School prompted officials to evacuate students to West Hempfield Middle School, Hempfield Area School District Superintendent Tammy Wolicki said.

An announcement about the evacuation was posted to the district website.

State police assisted with the evacuation and are in the process of clearing the building, Wolicki said. They are also reviewing camera footage to identify the person who left the threat, she said.

Students could be picked up by parents with identification, the announcement said. Remaining students were bussed home at regular dismissal time from the middle school.

Classes at West Hempfield Elementary will resume Tuesday, Wolicki said. Extra security will be added.

This is the second evacuation in the Hempfield Area School District in a week.

Students at West Hempfield Middle School were evacuated to West Hempfield Elementary on Thursday after a written threat was discovered in a bathroom.

State police investigated and the school reopened Friday with extra school police on duty. Bags were searched as a precautionary measure.

Dozens of schools across southwest Pennsylvania have faced an increase in threats since a Feb. 14 school shooting in Parkland, Fla., where 17 people were killed.

Both Blackhawk School District in Beaver County and Apollo-Ridge School District, which serves students in Armstrong and Indiana Counties, canceled classes Monday after threatening messages were made on social media.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or on Twitter @Jamie_Martines.

