Safety & Discipline

WCCC to expand security measures

Jamie Martines
Jamie Martines | Tuesday, March 6, 2018, 11:36 a.m.
Students enter Science Hall on the campus of Westmoreland County Community College in Youngwood on Friday morning, Nov. 20, 2015.
Tribune-Review
Updated 5 hours ago

Westmoreland County Community College at Youngwood will implement new security measures starting March 15, President Tuesday Stanley said.

The changes will limit the number of entry points at the campus' four buildings. Buildings will have between one and three entry points, depending on the size of the building.

All doors will continue to work as exits in the event of an emergency, but an alert will be triggered if a door is opened, Stanley said.

"In light of what continues to be happening around our nation, we took a review again and said, 'What are the things we can do now to try to enhance security at our facilities?' " Stanley said.

The changes, originally scheduled to be implemented over the summer, are one component of a broader plan to update security across campus, Stanley said.

"This is the one that we could implement immediately," she said, adding that the school is considering key card access to buildings, phone systems that function as emergency alert systems and automatic door locks. Those upgrades will need to go through the procurement process and could take longer to implement, she said.

The updated security measures were announced to the campus community in late February and will be reviewed with assistance from staff and students in the coming weeks, Stanley said.

The 80-acre Youngwood campus is about 6 miles south of Greensburg in Hempfield Township. It is patrolled overnight by contracted security services weekdays and Saturdays, and all day Sundays, according to information provided by the college.

Westmoreland County Park Police also provide armed, uniformed officers and serve as the primary law enforcement agency of the campus.

About 5,517 full- and part-time students attend the school, along with 86 full-time and about 400 part-time faculty members.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or via Twitter @ Jamie_Martines.

