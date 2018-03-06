Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Safety & Discipline

State police to participate in Stop the Bleed training

Jamie Martines
Jamie Martines | Tuesday, March 6, 2018, 3:30 p.m.
Wesley Semple, a paramedic with Allegheny Health Network, demonstrates how to pack a wound during a “Stop the Bleed” training at Hempfield Area High School on Monday, Jan. 15, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Pennsylvania State Police announced Tuesday that all troopers will participate in "Stop the Bleed" training, a 90-minute course designed to teach potentially life-saving bleeding control techniques.

Troopers will be trained to stop serious bleeding caused by gunshot or other severe wounds using gauze and tourniquets.

Each trooper will receive a combat application tourniquet to carry while on duty, provided by a grant from the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

The training was organized through a partnership with the Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation.

Founded in 2015 under the Obama administration, Stop the Bleed is a national campaign carried out by medical professionals and law enforcement to teach the public the skills they need to treat injuries that result in life-threatening bleeding.

There are more than 10,000 Stop the Bleed instructors across 50 states and 52 countries. In Pennsylvania, where training is administered to schools, local government staff and law enforcement, there are 554 instructors.

Though events like shootings or bombings may come to mind, the training also can be used in the event of emergencies like car accidents, kitchen accidents or natural disasters.

The Stop the Bleed program is already a fixture in schools and communities across the region.

Teachers from Hempfield Area and Jeannette City schools participated in the training in January, as school leaders work to incorporate emergency response training alongside training to address teachers' academic duties.

At the Norwin School District, which serves about 5,300 students, all of the approximately 500 employees in the district complete Stop the Bleed, said Joseph Shigle, assistant principal at Norwin High School.

Many local police departments and state police troops have already participated in the training.

