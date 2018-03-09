Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Safety & Discipline

State senator wants to make armed security guards at schools mandatory

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Friday, March 9, 2018, 2:27 p.m.
Office Buzz Yakshe, pictured in a file photo from 2013. Yakshe was the Franklin Regional school resource officer. He arrested Alex Hribal, who is accused of injuring 20 students and a security guard in an April 9 knife attack at Franklin Regional High School.
Lillian DeDomenic | For the Murrysville Star
Office Buzz Yakshe, pictured in a file photo from 2013. Yakshe was the Franklin Regional school resource officer. He arrested Alex Hribal, who is accused of injuring 20 students and a security guard in an April 9 knife attack at Franklin Regional High School.

Updated 59 minutes ago

A senator from McKeesport wants to pass a law that requires all schools to hire armed security guards and another that would create an 11-member panel to make ongoing school safety policy recommendations.

“Some schools have (had armed security officers) for years. I want to make it standardized and have a minimum school safety program for every district. If they want to go beyond the minimum, that's up to them,” Sen. Jim Brewster said.

The senator thinks he can get bi-partisan support before the state Senate's next session starts on March 19.

Brewster said a recent mass shooting of students at a Florida school that left 17 students dead and several others injured should prompt lawmakers to respond.

The panel, which Brewster calls a Statewide School Safety Panel, would oversee proposed changes to strategic plans and analyze existing safety procedures. The panel would also make policy suggestions and create plans to help school officials better protect students.

He said the panel would be made up of members of law enforcement, school officials and parents.

Under his proposed bill, school districts would be reimbursed by the state for every hired security guard.

“It would be based on enrollment, how large the school body is. It's an appropriate time to include school safety in the state's funding formula,” Brewster said.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

Related Content
Norwin student, 14, accused of making 3 bomb threats at high school
A Norwin student faces criminal prosecution in connection with three bomb threats in 10 school days at the high school, according to police and Superintendent ...
Hempfield Area High School closed Friday due to mass shooting threat
State police learned Friday that a few Hempfield Area High School students discussed a mass shooting threat during musical practice a night earlier, but investigators ...
Police charge 14-year-old with making threats at Leechburg Area
Gilpin police have identified the Leechburg Area School District student arrested Thursday night in relation to an online threat as a 14-year-old girl. The teen ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me