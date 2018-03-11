Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Safety & Discipline

Tribune-Review to host student school safety panel March 19

Tribune-Review | Sunday, March 11, 2018, 12:30 a.m.
Hundreds of students protesting gun violence march to the Minnesota State Capitol on Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in St. Paul, Minn. St. Paul police estimated 2,000 students from around the metro area marched to the Capitol.
Associated Press
Updated 7 hours ago

One thing is certain after the Feb. 14 school shooting in Florida: Our nation's students want to be heard.

All over the country, students are calling for change and new policies.

The Tribune-Review/Valley News Dispatch is hosting a one-of-a-kind event to give area high school students a safe and open forum to talk about school safety.

The School Safety Student Panel will take place at 7 p.m. March 19 in the Forum Theatre at Penn State New Kensington.

The Trib has invited students from all school districts in the Alle-Kiski Valley to gather and discuss their ideas and concerns about issues such as gun violence and arming teachers.

Students are welcome to participate with their parents. Teachers and school administrators also are welcome, but the event is closed to the general public.

Registration is encouraged but not required. To register, send an email to vndcity@tribweb.com. The program is free.

