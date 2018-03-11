Tribune-Review to host student school safety panel March 19

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

One thing is certain after the Feb. 14 school shooting in Florida: Our nation's students want to be heard.

All over the country, students are calling for change and new policies.

The Tribune-Review/Valley News Dispatch is hosting a one-of-a-kind event to give area high school students a safe and open forum to talk about school safety.

The School Safety Student Panel will take place at 7 p.m. March 19 in the Forum Theatre at Penn State New Kensington.

The Trib has invited students from all school districts in the Alle-Kiski Valley to gather and discuss their ideas and concerns about issues such as gun violence and arming teachers.

Students are welcome to participate with their parents. Teachers and school administrators also are welcome, but the event is closed to the general public.

Registration is encouraged but not required. To register, send an email to vndcity@tribweb.com. The program is free.