Western Pa. students walk out in protest of school gun violence

High school students protested gun violence and showed support for improved school safety during walkouts locally and nationwide Wednesday morning.

The organized walkouts may have looked different, but all were meant to honor the victims of the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. Students in some school districts planned to leave class at 10 a.m. and stand in silence for 17 minutes, one minute for each victim of the Florida shooting.

Tribune-Review reporters and photographers visited the following high schools in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties: Southmoreland, Greensburg Salem, Hempfield Area, Gateway, Penn Hills, Fox Chapel, Kiski Area, Highlands, Quaker Valley and Woodland Hills.

In Parkland, students and faculty walked to the football field to the football field and a nearby park, reports NBC News.

Dubbed the ENOUGH National School Walkout, plans originated with the group EMPOWER, a coalition of organizations led by the youth division of the January 2017 Women's March organizers.

In addition to honoring victims and survivors of gun violence, the group also encourages students to support policy initiatives directed at reducing gun violence, register to vote and share their efforts with local lawmakers.

Another nationwide school walkout is planned for April 20.

Other area schools had events Wednesday, including Norwin, Hampton and Franklin Regional. At Mt. Pleasant, students will scheduled to meet during an activity period to write postcards to state and local lawmakers. Planned by four students and administrators, the school held a 17-minute walk to promote school safety in February.

Greater Latrobe high schoolers will have a walkout on an undisclosed day because of security concerns.

WOODLAND HILLS

About 500 students rallied outside of the school building after a short assembly during which faculty explained to students the procedure for the walkout. They carried signs and had a moment of silence.

During the assembly, many students raised their hands to show they had been affected by gun violence.

Some of the signs said: "We are students, we are victims, we are change" and "We will vote you out."

Student Ashanti Jones, 15, carried a sign that said "Protect kids, not guns."

"We need to stop this violence and come together as a community," she said.

GATEWAY

Students walked out and chanted at the football stadium. They held signs and afterwards had a moment of silence.

Some of the signs said: "It's time to wake up Congress" and "How much is my life worth to the NRA?"

Senior Ally Shrank, 17, made a sign that listed the names of 225 schools where shootings have taken place since 1999.

SOUTHMORELAND

Students walked out of class and gathered in a common area. They placed pieces of masking tape over their mouths with messages such as: "end gun violence" and "#neveragain." Students made posters sharing their concerns about gun violence. Student organizer Dakota Coffman, a junior, worked with administrators to plan the event.

The students later removed the tape from their mouths and placed it on a banner.

HIGHLANDS

Students gathered in a common area and listened to 17 chimes ring. The school choir sang "Enough."

Principal Charlie Mort said students came to him with some ideas to protest school violence.

"Everybody that lost their lives were high schoolers..." in Florida, said senior Kayla Melifi, who added that she wouldn't want that to happen to her friends or family.

GREENSBURG SALEM

Students gathered in the gym and the names of those who were killed during the Florida shooting were read aloud by event co-organizer Jordan Mitchell.

KISKI

FOX CHAPEL

More than 150 students and teachers gathered at the football stadium to honor the Parkland victims. Individual students read the names of those killed and then laid down on the snowy football field.Student organizers said they participated because they believe in safer schools.

Ally Sacre, senior @FCASD , doesn't think gun laws are strict enough to protect children pic.twitter.com/1Jy8LKcBzI — TawnyaP (@tawnyatrib) March 14, 2018

HEMPFIELD AREA

Students assembled at the field house for about 30 minutes, according to an email to parents from Principal Kathleen Charlton. During that time, some students discussed how they can bring about change to prevent future school violence, she said.

About 450 students met in Hempfield Area High School's field house Wednesday to hear a message of unity from students against violence. Several students spoke as a bell chimed in memory of the 17 students and adults were killed at school shooting in Florida on Feb. 14 — Joe Napsha (@jnapsha) March 14, 2018