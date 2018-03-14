Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Safety & Discipline

FBI official: 'Should have done more' before Stoneman Douglas shooting

The Associated Press | Wednesday, March 14, 2018, 11:12 a.m.
Ryan Petty, of Parkland, Fla., the father of one of the students killed in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, left, looks at Katherine Posada, a teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, as they testify at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the Parkland, Fla., school shootings and school safety, Wednesday, March 14, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Ryan Petty, of Parkland, Fla., the father of one of the students killed in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, left, looks at Katherine Posada, a teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, as they testify at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the Parkland, Fla., school shootings and school safety, Wednesday, March 14, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Katherine Posada, a teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., listens during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Parkland, Fla., school shootings and school safety, Wednesday, March 14, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Katherine Posada, a teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., listens during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Parkland, Fla., school shootings and school safety, Wednesday, March 14, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Ryan Petty, of Parkland, Fla., the father of one of the students killed in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, left, listens as Katherine Posada, a teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, right, testifies at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the Parkland, Fla., school shootings and school safety, Wednesday, March 14, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Ryan Petty, of Parkland, Fla., the father of one of the students killed in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, left, listens as Katherine Posada, a teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, right, testifies at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the Parkland, Fla., school shootings and school safety, Wednesday, March 14, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Thomas Brandon, deputy director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, left, David Bowdich, associate deputy director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Lina Alathari, a researcher with the U.S. Secret Service, are sworn in to testify at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the Parkland, Fla., school shootings and school safety, Wednesday, March 14, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Thomas Brandon, deputy director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, left, David Bowdich, associate deputy director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Lina Alathari, a researcher with the U.S. Secret Service, are sworn in to testify at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the Parkland, Fla., school shootings and school safety, Wednesday, March 14, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., left, gestures to a sign with statistics on gun deaths in the U.S. and other countries, during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the Parkland, Fla., school shootings and school safety, Wednesday, March 14, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington. At right are Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illi., and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-Rhode Island. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., left, gestures to a sign with statistics on gun deaths in the U.S. and other countries, during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the Parkland, Fla., school shootings and school safety, Wednesday, March 14, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington. At right are Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illi., and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-Rhode Island. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, left, listens as Ranking Member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., right, speaks about a previous assault weapons ban during a committee hearing on the Parkland, Fla., school shootings and school safety, Wednesday, March 14, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, left, listens as Ranking Member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., right, speaks about a previous assault weapons ban during a committee hearing on the Parkland, Fla., school shootings and school safety, Wednesday, March 14, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., left, and Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., testify at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the Parkland, Fla., school shootings and school safety, Wednesday, March 14, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., left, and Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., testify at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the Parkland, Fla., school shootings and school safety, Wednesday, March 14, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Ryan Petty, left, waits to testify as he sits next to his son Patrick Petty, at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the Parkland, Fla., school shootings and school safety, Wednesday, March 14, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Petty's 14-year-old daughter, Alaina, was killed in the shooting. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Ryan Petty, left, waits to testify as he sits next to his son Patrick Petty, at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the Parkland, Fla., school shootings and school safety, Wednesday, March 14, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Petty's 14-year-old daughter, Alaina, was killed in the shooting. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the Parkland, Fla., school shootings and school safety, Wednesday, March 14, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the Parkland, Fla., school shootings and school safety, Wednesday, March 14, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., left, listens as Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the Parkland, Fla., school shootings and school safety, Wednesday, March 14, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., left, listens as Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the Parkland, Fla., school shootings and school safety, Wednesday, March 14, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, left, and Ranking Member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., listen to testimony during a committee hearing on the Parkland, Fla., school shootings and school safety, Wednesday, March 14, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, left, and Ranking Member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., listen to testimony during a committee hearing on the Parkland, Fla., school shootings and school safety, Wednesday, March 14, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Protesters from the group, Code Pink, hold up signs about guns as Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., arrive to testify at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the Parkland, Fla., school shootings and school safety, Wednesday, March 14, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Protesters from the group, Code Pink, hold up signs about guns as Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., arrive to testify at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the Parkland, Fla., school shootings and school safety, Wednesday, March 14, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the Parkland, Fla., school shootings and school safety, Wednesday, March 14, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the Parkland, Fla., school shootings and school safety, Wednesday, March 14, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., left, is greeted by Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., as they take their seats to testify at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the Parkland, Fla., school shootings and school safety, Wednesday, March 14, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., left, is greeted by Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., as they take their seats to testify at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the Parkland, Fla., school shootings and school safety, Wednesday, March 14, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., left, listens as Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the Parkland, Fla., school shootings and school safety, Wednesday, March 14, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., left, listens as Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the Parkland, Fla., school shootings and school safety, Wednesday, March 14, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, left, looks at a poster of 7,000 pairs of shoes that were displayed outside the Capitol Tuesday to represent victims of gun violence since the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School, as Ranking Member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., right, speaks during a committee hearing on the Parkland, Fla., school shootings and school safety, Wednesday, March 14, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, left, looks at a poster of 7,000 pairs of shoes that were displayed outside the Capitol Tuesday to represent victims of gun violence since the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School, as Ranking Member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., right, speaks during a committee hearing on the Parkland, Fla., school shootings and school safety, Wednesday, March 14, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Updated 11 hours ago

WASHINGTON — The FBI could have and should have done more to investigate information it received prior to last month's massacre at Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the agency's deputy director told a Senate panel on Wednesday.

David Bowdich told the Senate Judiciary Committee that authorities will never know if any investigative work would have prevented the shooting, “but we clearly should have done more.”

The panel is examining legislative proposals to improve school safety, but much of the early focus was on law enforcement failures. Sen. Charles Grassley, the Republican chairman of the committee, expanded the blame to include local and state officials. He noted that Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel declined an invitation to testify Wednesday, as did Michael Carroll, secretary of Florida's Department of Children and Families.

“By thumbing their noses at Congress, Sheriff Israel and Secretary Carroll have let the American people down and also the citizens of Florida they serve,” Grassley said.

The FBI has acknowledged it receive separate tips related to the accused shooter, Nikolas Cruz. Bowdich said the tips occurred on September 25, 2017 and on Jan. 5.

The first tip came via email from someone in Mississippi who warned that someone had posted on a YouTube page under the username Nikolas Cruz: “I'm going to be a professional school shooter.”

Bowdich said it was determined that the true identity of the poster could not be determined and work on the tip was closed about two weeks later.

In January, the FBI received a call from a woman who identified herself as a close friend of the Cruz family and shared information from Cruz's social media accounts that concerned her. She also warned that Cruz wanted to kill people, was mutilating small animals and he was going to explode.

Bowdich said that upon finishing the call, the FBI operator conducted a search of databases and found the closed lead out of Mississippi. The operator then consulted with her supervisor and the matter was closed. He said he didn't know why the information was not forwarded to local law enforcement.

“When we make mistakes, we will not hide them, and we are committed, with your help, to doing whatever is necessary to correct our mistakes and prevent tragedies like this one from being repeated,” Bowdich said.

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said that the FBI is getting about 4,100 tips a day, while it has about 160 people on staff. He expressed concern that more people should be dedicated to that task.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said the shooting stemmed from a catastrophic and systemic failure of law enforcement at every level.

Ryan B. Petty's daughter, Alaina, was killed in the Parkland shooting. In his written testimony, he tells the committee: “Nikolas Cruz and the deadly danger he posed were the worst-kept secrets in Parkland.”

He said every relevant authority knew that Cruz was deeply troubled, but “he was a secret kept from many of the parents” of the Parkland students.

Separately, the House is set to vote on a measure Wednesday that authorizes $500 million over 10 years for grants to improve training and coordination between schools and local law enforcement.

The White House said President Donald Trump strongly supports the measure, which if approved, would be the first gun-related action by Congress since the Feb. 14 attack in Parkland that left 17 dead.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me