Lawyer offers Pennsylvania lawmakers a different take on school security

Debra Erdley
Debra Erdley | Thursday, March 15, 2018, 11:42 a.m.
State Rep. Tarah Toohil alleges that fellow Republican Rep. Nick Miccarelli pointed a gun at her in 2012 and on another occasion, when the two were in a car, warned he would crash the vehicle while speeding 100 mph on a highway, The Citizens’ Voice reported.

The Education Law Center Thursday offered Pennsylvania lawmakers a different take on school safety.

Testifying before a public hearing of the Pennsylvania House Education Committee, Reynelle Brown Staley, an attorney with the Education Law Center, referenced the student walkouts staged at public schools across the nation a day earlier.

“We saw yesterday that there are thousands of students who want safe schools and gun reform legislation,” said Brown Staley. “They also sent us a clear message that they do not want guns and armed personnel in their schools. It is not the way to make our schools safe and nurturing environments.”

In the past, state lawmakers have weighed a number of proposals to increase school security. Dating to 2014 and as recently as last fall, well before the mass shooting at a school in Parkland, Fla., Pennsylvania lawmakers were weighing proposals to arm teachers .

Brown Staley urged lawmakers to consider other options. She said money spent on school police, metal detectors and surveillance cameras can siphon resources from education in the neediest schools.

She urged lawmakers to consider investing in guidance counselors and social workers, implement Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports in schools, require mandatory training for all school police with a focus on meeting the needs of students free of bias, and protecting minorities, students with disabilities and other marginalized groups from over-policing.

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996 or derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib

