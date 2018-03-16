Poll finds teachers oppose carrying guns

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Many teachers may balk may at proposals to beef up school safety by arming teachers and staffers.

A recent Gallup Poll of teachers found that 73 percent were opposed to arming teachers. The online survey of K-12 teachers found 73 percent of teachers were opposed to arming teachers and staff. Only 18 percent said they'd be willing to carry a gun and 58 percent said such measures would make schools less safe.

The poll was conducted March 5-12. It came in the midst of renewed national debate about school safety in the wake of the Feb. 14 murder of 17 students and teachers at a Parkland, Fla., high school when 19-year-old Nicholas Cruz opened fire with an AK-15 semi-automatic rifle.

President Donald Trump endorsed arming teachers . State Sen. Don White , R-Indiana, first raised the concept of permitting teachers who volunteer to carry weapons to do so in 2014 and again last year, saying it would provide schools with another option to enhance security. Neither effort passed, but it has become part of a new discussion on school safety in Pennsylvania in recent days.

Members of the Pennsylvania Education Association testifying in hearings before the state House Education Committee Thursday again voiced opposition to that proposal.

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer.