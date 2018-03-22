Local students to take part in March for Our Lives events in Western Pa., Washington, D.C.

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Streets on the march route will be closed from the start of the parade until about 2:30 p.m.

Participants are expected to march down Grant Street from the City-County Building to Fifth Avenue, where they will turn onto Liberty Avenue and enter Market Square via Forbes Avenue.

The Pittsburgh march is expected to start at 12:15 p.m. Grant Street will be closed between Fourth and Fifth avenues between 10:30 and 11 a.m.

About 200 students from Pittsburgh and the region are expected to board buses early Saturday and head to Washington, D.C., to protest on behalf of friends, classmates, neighbors and their communities.

Organized by the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., where 17 people died in a Feb. 14 shooting, the national March for Our Lives event is intended to advocate for safer schools and demand action on gun control legislation.

But Washington-bound students like Christian Carter, a senior at the Pittsburgh Creative and Performing Arts (CAPA) magnet school, say it is about more than protecting schools.

“It's not just our schools, it's ‘protect our communities,'” he said.

Carter, classmate Nia Arrington and several peers at CAPA, along with students at surrounding suburban schools, planned the Washington trip. With the help of One Pennsylvania, a progressive advocacy group, they organized four charter buses to take local students to the march. Attendees hail from the Pittsburgh Public Schools system along with suburban districts like Baldwin-Whitehall, North Hills, Seneca Valley, Upper St. Clair and Woodland Hills.

They plan to wear orange — the color recognized nationwide as symbolizing gun violence awareness — and carry signs as they march together under the moniker Youth Power Collective.

“I think that if we show up to Washington, 200 strong, wearing the same shirt, representing a city in Pennsylvania, where people think it's all farms, I think it will be so cool,” said Arrington, who has been active in organizing around social, environmental, education and economic justice issues in the past through her involvement with One Pennsylvania and GirlGov, an initiative of the Pittsburgh-based Women and Girls Foundation.

“Activism for me is just elevating anyone's voice to get them heard on any platform,” Arrington said. “I think successful activism is any time you cause a ruckus.”

Zoe Vongtau, a senior at Baldwin High School, also helped organize the trip.

“I hope the fact that this is student-led promotes the idea that students should be doing this type of work all the time,” Vongtau said.

Some local students are finding other routes to the march in Washington.

Rae Prunty, a senior at Pittsburgh's Winchester Thurston School, will drive down with a small group of friends. Though this will be his first trip to Washington, Prunty said he has been active with organizing locally for causes such as Black Lives Matter.

He's going to Washington because he wants to remind legislators that they, too, once were teenagers.

“I think it's mainly important because it's time for our lawmakers to see that our youth, we have valid points, and it's time they start taking us seriously,” Prunty said.

Micah Symons, a senior at Gateway High School in Monroeville, grappled with whether to stay in Pittsburgh or represent the city in the nation's capital. When the opportunity to go to Washington was offered through his youth group, the Pennsylvania Area Region of the North American Federation of Temple Youth, he took it.

“There are certainly plenty of passionate students who want gun reform in Pittsburgh,” he said. “But when you come to D.C., it becomes a national thing in terms of the people who are actually in D.C.”

Local events

As students from across the country march in Washington, students from Southwestern Pennsylvania will gather in Pittsburgh for one of over 800 planned sister events registered with the national March for Our Lives organization.

Pittsburgh march organizers Erin and Emma Simard expect more than 3,000 people to take to Downtown streets Saturday.

“It's been a lot of students, but surprisingly a lot of adults as well, who want to bring their younger children, or also elderly activists,” said Erin Simard, a Shady Side Academy junior.

Attendance will not be limited to students attending brick-and-mortar schools. Seventh-grader Owen Chaffin, 13, of Bethel Park hopes to lead a group of fellow home-schooled students at the march.

“Just because we learn at home doesn't mean we're not in danger at movie theaters, airports and malls — all places that gun violence have occurred,” Chaffin said, who encourages home school and cyber school students to march and stand in solidarity with peers who attend brick-and-mortar schools. “This isn't just about school shootings, this kind of gun violence is happening everywhere.”

State Sen. Wayne Fontana, D-Brookline, will attend the march, his office confirmed.

U.S. Rep. Mike Doyle, D-Forest Hills, and Democrat Conor Lamb, the winner of the recent Congressional District 18 special election, are expected to attend, Simard said.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto also will be there, his office said.

Peduto tweeted support for students' efforts to organize on March 14, the same day students across the city and region participated in a national school walkout to support initiatives focused on improving school safety and ending gun violence as well as to honor the one-month mark of the Florida shooting.

“To the students of Pittsburgh & those throughout our country, your voices are being heard,” Peduto tweeted. “Your actions are being followed. Your city, your country, your world await you.”

Related events in Southwestern Pennsylvania include a rally Friday at the Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg hosted by the group Voice of Westmoreland.

“We wanted to have an event here in Greensburg, and in Westmoreland County, to raise awareness for that big event or for those who can't make it into Pittsburgh,” said Sarah Skidmore, a member of Voice of Westmoreland.

Skidmore's daughter, Emma, has been involved in the planning.

“This is something that high school students directly have to deal with,” the 16-year-old Greensburg Salem High School junior said. “Even if a shooting is not happening in their high school, it's happening to other high school students. It's hard to imagine what they're going through.”

Skidmore hopes about 100 people will attend Friday's rally. Students from Greensburg Salem and Hempfield Area high schools are expected to speak and display signs.

On Saturday, the Beaver County Young Democrats will host a rally at the Beaver County Courthouse. The event will feature speeches by students from Hopewell, Beaver and Beaver Falls high schools as well as Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School and the University of Pittsburgh. Aliquippa Mayor Dwan Walker along with several candidates in local races are also scheduled to attend.

Organizers expect 50 to 100 people, said Victoria Smith, president of the Young Democrats group. The 12th Congressional District Chapter of Progressive Democrats of America and the Moral Mondays Coalition assisted with planning the Beaver rally.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or on Twitter @Jamie_Martines.