Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Safety & Discipline

Pittsburgh, Western Pennsylvania represented at March for Our Lives event in Washington, D.C.

Jamie Martines
Jamie Martines | Saturday, March 24, 2018, 7:21 p.m.
Christian Carter, a CAPA senior and one of the student organizers of the Pittsburgh group, leads a chant as students march through Washington during the March for Our Lives event on March 24, 2018.
Jamie Martines | Tribune-Review
Christian Carter, a CAPA senior and one of the student organizers of the Pittsburgh group, leads a chant as students march through Washington during the March for Our Lives event on March 24, 2018.
Liz Bradley, 20, a second-year student at the University of Pittsburgh, carries a sign and chants as she marches through Washington with other Pittsburgh-area students during the March for Our Lives event on March 24, 2018.
Jamie Martines | Tribune-Review
Liz Bradley, 20, a second-year student at the University of Pittsburgh, carries a sign and chants as she marches through Washington with other Pittsburgh-area students during the March for Our Lives event on March 24, 2018.
Students from the Pittsburgh area marched through Washington during the March for Our Lives event on March 24, 2018. They wore orange — the color nationally recognized for raising awareness about gun violence — and waved orange flags.
Jamie Martines | Tribune-Review
Students from the Pittsburgh area marched through Washington during the March for Our Lives event on March 24, 2018. They wore orange — the color nationally recognized for raising awareness about gun violence — and waved orange flags.
CAPA senior Anyah Jackson (left), 17, leads the Pittsburgh group in a call-and-response chant during the March for Our Lives event in Washington, D.C., on March 24, 2018.
Jamie Martines | Tribune-Review
CAPA senior Anyah Jackson (left), 17, leads the Pittsburgh group in a call-and-response chant during the March for Our Lives event in Washington, D.C., on March 24, 2018.
Alexis Kelly, 18, a senior at the Pittsburgh Student Achievement Center, sits on a friend's shoulders for a better view during the March for Our Lives event in Washington, D.C., on March 24, 2018.
Jamie Martines | Tribune-Review
Alexis Kelly, 18, a senior at the Pittsburgh Student Achievement Center, sits on a friend's shoulders for a better view during the March for Our Lives event in Washington, D.C., on March 24, 2018.
Chloe Baker, a seventh-grader at Sacred Heart Elementary School, listens to speakers during the March for Our Lives event in Washington, D.C., on March 24, 2018.
Jamie Martines | Tribune-Review
Chloe Baker, a seventh-grader at Sacred Heart Elementary School, listens to speakers during the March for Our Lives event in Washington, D.C., on March 24, 2018.
Nicholas Naumov, 17, a senior at Sci-Tech, holds a sign during the March for Our Lives event in Washington, D.C., on March 24, 2018.
Jamie Martines | Tribune-Review
Nicholas Naumov, 17, a senior at Sci-Tech, holds a sign during the March for Our Lives event in Washington, D.C., on March 24, 2018.
Hannah Pribanic, a senior at Upper St. Clair High School, holds a sign during the March for Our Lives event in Washington, D.C., on March 24, 2018.
Jamie Martines | Tribune-Review
Hannah Pribanic, a senior at Upper St. Clair High School, holds a sign during the March for Our Lives event in Washington, D.C., on March 24, 2018.
One of four buses, each carrying about 50 Pittsburgh-area students, waits to depart from Woodland Hills High School for the national March for Our Lives in Washington, D.C., early Saturday, March 24, 2018.
Jamie Martines | Tribune-Review
One of four buses, each carrying about 50 Pittsburgh-area students, waits to depart from Woodland Hills High School for the national March for Our Lives in Washington, D.C., early Saturday, March 24, 2018.
Henry Hilf, a ninth-grader at Woodland Hills High School, holds a sign while waiting to board a bus to Washington, D.C., to attend the national March for Our Lives on March 24, 2018.
Jamie Martines | Tribune-Review
Henry Hilf, a ninth-grader at Woodland Hills High School, holds a sign while waiting to board a bus to Washington, D.C., to attend the national March for Our Lives on March 24, 2018.

Updated 8 hours ago

They wore matching orange shirts, carried orange flags and took to Constitution Avenue with fists raised.

Pittsburgh students had arrived Saturday in Washington, D.C., and they made sure everyone knew it — chanting and marching for about a mile before reaching the official March For Our Lives rally point.

Kyle Fogarty, 16, of Swissvale started losing his voice long before the group of about 200 students paused to take in the rally before the start of the march.

He marched in Washington to put an end to gun violence, he said. The Woodland Hills High School junior said he has lost 15 classmates to gun violence over the past four years. That doesn't count those who have been injured or felt the impact of losing a friend or family member, he said.

"Fifteen kids that couldn't go to graduation. Fifteen kids who couldn't go to prom. Fifteen kids who maybe didn't even have their first kiss," he said.

The students came from schools across the Pittsburgh Public Schools system and surrounding suburbs. They marched with arms locked, forming a block that parted crowds. They chanted: "Students united will never be divided; vote them out; they don't really care about us."

"It's great to see all of the people, especially adults, supporting the students," said Gabby Gubitosi, 18, a senior at Pittsburgh's Creative and Performing Arts school, or CAPA. "Especially to see how Pittsburgh came together to connect with other strong groups."

Hempfield Area High School senior Meg Jones, 17, participated in a March For Our Lives rally Friday at the Westmoreland County Courthouse. On Saturday, she joined students from across the country to march in Washington.

"In Greensburg, that was a lot more people than expected," Jones said of the crowd of about 200, adding that she noticed it was made up mostly of adults and community members.

"But here, it's mostly entirely youth," Jones said of the crowds in Washington.

Led by CAPA students and supported by the progressive advocacy organization One Pennsylvania, the students departed from Woodland Hills High School about 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

More than 800 sister marches were scheduled to take place in cities around the world Saturday, including Pittsburgh . But many students thought it was important to join the main national march, organized by the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., where 17 people died in a school shooting Feb. 14.

"The opportunity to connect and meet kids from around the country, as well as adult allies, is invaluable," said CAPA senior Serena Zets, 17.

Woodland Hills Intermediate fifth-grader Esaun Yates, 11, was among the youngest in the group. He visited Washington recently on a family trip "for fun," he said. The march was "business," he said.

"It's fun, and it's changing the world," Yates said, adding that he wants to see lawmakers make it harder for people to get guns.

Students like Baldwin High School senior Jonna Backers, 17, called the march a "step in the right direction." She lost her brother to gun violence and saw this as a chance to address it as a community issue, not just a school safety issue.

"It hurts the people who loved them, and the people around them, and the people in the community," said Chloe Baker, 13, a seventh-grader at Sacred Heart Elementary. She marched in support of her mother and others in her community who have lost friends to gun violence.

Alexis Kelly, 18, a student at the Student Achievement Center, marched on behalf of people who have experienced gun violence. She was shot in the chest and arm in July, she said.

"Nobody talks about the struggle, that people who have been shot, what they go through," Kelly said.

She said she hopes the march will get people in power to take the time to listen and understand why students are marching.

"Why don't the people who have the power care?" she asked.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or via Twitter @Jamie_Martines.

Related Content
March for Our Lives — Pittsburgh draws 30,000 from city, around region 
Adults, including several politicians, joined thousands of student demonstrators Saturday in Downtown Pittsburgh to rally for school safety and an end to gun violence. But ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me