Idaho toughens school-threat law; changes could be coming to Pennsylvania

Making a threat by phone or social media to attack someone at school in Idaho is now the same as making that threat while standing on campus.

Idaho Gov. Butch Otter signed a bill into law Friday that broadened the law to include off-site threats. The new law also adds a provision that upgrades the crime from a misdemeanor to a felony if the person making the threat possesses a firearm or other deadly weapon.

School-related threats spiked after the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., in which 17 people were killed and a more than a dozen others were wounded.

Several states' legislatures have since held hearings and proposed new laws to deal with school safety and threat response.

More than 40 such threats were made in Southwestern Pennsylvania.

Sen. Kim Ward, R-Hempfield, is gathering co-sponsors to two bills related to school threats.

The first would provide a 90-day driver's license suspension for anyone under 21 who makes a school-related threat. The second would make three changes to the way threats are investigated and prosecuted.

Police would be able to use an administrative subpoena to get subscriber information for a social media account connected to a threat. Approved by the attorney general's office or a district attorney's office, the administrative subpoena would allow quicker access to social media account information.

District attorneys and judges would be required to request and review the school disciplinary records of any student being prosecuted for making a threat.

Judges would also be required to order a psychological evaluation of any individual who is being prosecuted for making a threat against a school.

Ward will probably introduce the bills in the next two weeks, said her legislative director Geri Sarfert.

