Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Safety & Discipline

Idaho toughens school-threat law; changes could be coming to Pennsylvania

Brian Bowling
Brian Bowling | Tuesday, March 27, 2018, 11:48 a.m.
Police subdue an actor during an active shooter training session at Hempfield Area High Schol in August 2015.
Brian F. Henry | Trib Total Media
Police subdue an actor during an active shooter training session at Hempfield Area High Schol in August 2015.

Updated 3 hours ago

Making a threat by phone or social media to attack someone at school in Idaho is now the same as making that threat while standing on campus.

Idaho Gov. Butch Otter signed a bill into law Friday that broadened the law to include off-site threats. The new law also adds a provision that upgrades the crime from a misdemeanor to a felony if the person making the threat possesses a firearm or other deadly weapon.

School-related threats spiked after the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., in which 17 people were killed and a more than a dozen others were wounded.

Several states' legislatures have since held hearings and proposed new laws to deal with school safety and threat response.

More than 40 such threats were made in Southwestern Pennsylvania.

Sen. Kim Ward, R-Hempfield, is gathering co-sponsors to two bills related to school threats.

The first would provide a 90-day driver's license suspension for anyone under 21 who makes a school-related threat. The second would make three changes to the way threats are investigated and prosecuted.

Police would be able to use an administrative subpoena to get subscriber information for a social media account connected to a threat. Approved by the attorney general's office or a district attorney's office, the administrative subpoena would allow quicker access to social media account information.

District attorneys and judges would be required to request and review the school disciplinary records of any student being prosecuted for making a threat.

Judges would also be required to order a psychological evaluation of any individual who is being prosecuted for making a threat against a school.

Ward will probably introduce the bills in the next two weeks, said her legislative director Geri Sarfert.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me