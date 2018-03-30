Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Safety & Discipline

Students plan more rallies, other action on school safety, gun control

Jamie Martines
Jamie Martines | Friday, March 30, 2018, 4:39 p.m.
Students Emilee King, (left) Cris Zoe Morgan and Hannah Liotta, both seniors at Greensburg Salem High School, hoist signs at passing motorists during a March for Life rally organized by Voice of Westmoreland to coincide with rallies and marches planned across the country to protest gun violence Friday, March 23, 2018 in front of the Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Salem High School senior Cris Zoe Morgan (center) and Hannah Liotta (right) cheer as passing motorists honk during a March for Life rally organized by Voice of Westmoreland to coincide with rallies and marches planned across the country to protest gun violence Friday, March 23, 2018 in front of the Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review

Updated 21 hours ago

Students across Southwestern Pennsylvania took to the streets of Greensburg, Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C., last week to protest the state of school safety and gun control laws.

If that didn't get lawmakers' attention, what students do next might.

The Parkland, Fla., students at the helm of the national March for Our Lives movement are now calling on peers across the county to organize town halls with state and federal lawmakers in their communities.

Local students already have started planning such events. Organizers of the Pittsburgh March for Our Lives, which drew 10 times the number of people expected March 24, have tentative plans to hold a town hall the weekend of April 7. They will invite local lawmakers and candidates for seats in the newly drawn 17th and 18th congressional districts, said Erin Simard, a junior at Shady Side Academy and one of the Pittsburgh march organizers.

More details will be released on the group's Facebook page, Allegheny Student Forum.

On Saturday at 4 p.m., students will meet in Schenley Plaza in Oakland to rally in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and ending police and gun violence, according to CAPA senior Nia Arrington, one of the students who organized the school's March 14 walkout as well as a 200-student-strong contingent of Pittsburgh-area students who marched together as the Youth Power Collective at the national March for Our Lives event in Washington on March 24.

The rally Saturday also will protest Senate Bill 383, which would give Pennsylvania school districts the option to allow teachers to carry guns, according to Arrington. The bill was introduced in early 2017 by Sen. Don White, R-Indiana, and was passed by the GOP-controlled state Senate in June 2017. The bill has not moved from the House Education Committee since then.

Next week, students who helped to organize a March for Our Lives rally at the Westmoreland County Courthouse on March 23 will meet to discuss plans for town halls and other follow-up events, said Angela Aldous, co-founder of the progressive activism organization Voice of Westmoreland, which hosted the Greensburg rally.

The students of Woodland Hills High School, who have organized under the student-led group Woodland Hills Students Against Gun Violence, will meet next week to discuss plans for organizing town hall meetings with local lawmakers and other next steps, said Kyle Fogarty, a junior at Woodland Hills High School.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or via Twitter @Jamie_Martines.

