Students expand tactics in push for gun regulations

Students advocating for better school safety measures and stricter gun control laws already walked out of class and marched through the streets of Greensburg, Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C.

Now, they're demanding lawmakers listen by joining rallies, writing letters and hosting town halls.

“We want to make sure that students voices are being heard most of all, because they are the ones being impacted,” said Tristan McClelland, a junior at Fox Chapel Area High School involved in organizing a letter-writing campaign for students and community members.

McClelland and Fox Chapel classmates have collected 820 letters. They hope to have 1,000 letters to share with lawmakers by April 17.

“We think it's time to start taking some form of concrete legislative action to make sure schools are safer,” McClelland said.

He and his classmates are among many young people in the Pittsburgh region calling on lawmakers to act.

Organizers of the Pittsburgh March for Our Lives followed the March 24 event by inviting candidates in the newly drawn 17th Congressional District to join a Town Hall for Our Lives event , held Saturday in Millvale. Another Town Hall for Our Lives event was held the same day in Beaver .

Students from Woodland Hills High School plan to join about 50 other Pittsburgh residents and organizers from the gun violence prevention group CeaseFire PA in Harrisburg on Wednesday for a rally in support of gun control laws. In addition to participating in the rally, students will sit in on public hearings with lawmakers reviewing gun laws and violence.

Pennsylvania lawmakers have introduced at least a dozen school safety-related bills or resolutions since the Feb. 14 school shooting in Parkland, Fla., in which 17 people were killed.

Other bills dating back to January 2017 also are pending in House and Senate committees, including Senate Bill 383 introduced by Sen. Don White, R-Indiana, which would allow school boards to permit teachers to bring guns to school. Others address issues such as student mental health and bullying.

Of the 200 school safety-related bills or resolutions introduced across 39 states this year, about half were introduced since the Parkland shooting, according to a report from the National Conference of State Legislatures, which tracks state-level legislation around the country.

School safety legislation has been adopted or enacted in eight states this year. Pennsylvania was not one of them, according to the report.

A bill introduced in late March by Rep. William Kortz, D-McKeesport, would increase funding for the Office of Safe Schools Targeted Grant Program, which is run out of the state Department of Education. School districts can use the money for school safety programs, equipment or school police and resource officers.

Kortz said he started working on this bill in October after hearing that school districts in his area needed assistance with securing school safety grants.

“The bottom line is we need to protect our children,” Kortz said. “It's a shame that we have to do this.”

House Bill 2150 would increase the current budget for the grant program by $30 million to about $38.5 million. It also proposes allowing districts to apply for the grant annually.

“Is it enough? No. But it's a good start,” Kortz said.

The additional funding would come from raising the state personal income tax from 3.07 percent to 3.077 percent.

Similar bills, like House Bill 2123 introduced by Rep. Kerry Benninghoff, R-Bellefonte, would increase funding for the program by using drug forfeiture dollars held by district attorneys' offices.

Others would re-route fees collected for filing a deed, mortgage or property transfer, as well as those charged in criminal, summary or traffic matters to the grant program.

Though districts like Southmoreland in Westmoreland County rely on those grants to offset the cost of school police officers, parents in the district also are looking for alternative ways to pay for school safety initiatives.

Southmoreland serves about 1,900 students.

The group will hold a pasta dinner April 14 that will include a raffle and prizes. So far, they've raised about $13,500, PTA President Kristy Smith said.

The district used a 2016-17 state safe schools grant to hire a school police officer to serve the entire district and to supplement security personnel, Superintendent John Molnar said.

The school board also recently authorized the addition of two additional part-time armed police officers to patrol school buildings, Molnar said. He said that he hopes to have those officers in schools this school year.

“It's kind of a difficult process, because you want to make sure you have the right individuals in the positions,” Molnar said, adding that officers in schools should not only have police backgrounds but should also be able to relate to students and parents.

“We do need the assistance of the state and federal government to make that happen,” Molnar said.

Larger districts, like Hempfield Area, have also taken advantage of the safe schools grants to fund school police officers and equipment.

Hempfield, the largest district in Westmoreland County, serves about 5,700 students.

“I think all districts are struggling with the same thing,” said Mark Gross, assistant superintendent for secondary education.

In addition to offsetting the cost of one of the district's school police officers, the grants also help districts buy school safety equipment. Hempfield Area recently used a $20,000 grant to buy 35 radios to be used across the 95-square-mile district and to aid in communication with emergency responders in case of an emergency, Gross said.

As districts like Hempfield Area and Southmoreland look for ways to make better use of existing resources, lawmakers are considering new requirements for building security.

House Bill 2163 would require all schools to have one point of entry equipped with a metal detector and an armed security officer. House Bill 2057, which was introduced prior to the Parkland shooting, would require all schools to be equipped with at least two panic buttons that could be used to alert police in the event of an emergency.

Two resolutions and a bill being considered by House and Senate Education Committees would form committees or direct existing bodies to review school safety policies and school violence in Pennsylvania.

A bill introduced by Rep. Rosita Youngblood, D-Philadelphia, addresses a different part of the school safety issue.

House Bill 2208 would grant $500,000 to the family of a school professional killed in the line of duty. Lawmakers in New Hampshire are considering a similar bill, which would grant $100,000 to the family of a teacher killed in the line of duty.

Colleen Haydt, a research analyst with Youngblood's office, confirmed that the bill was introduced in light of recent school shootings.

“In the absence of commonsense gun reform, it is imperative that we offer some measure of protection to educators and their families, if only financial,” stated a co-sponsorship memo circulated by Youngblood's office.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or via Twitter @Jamie_Martines.