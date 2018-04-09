Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Safety & Discipline

'CHS' threat that tightened security at Carrick High School came from New Mexico

Matthew Santoni
Matthew Santoni | Monday, April 9, 2018, 5:03 a.m.

A modified lockdown at Pittsburgh's Carrick High School will be lifted Monday afternoon after authorities concluded a social-media threat against “CHS” originated in New Mexico, where a suspect was arrested.

A photo circulated online making a threat against a school with the initials “CHS,” said Pittsburgh Public Schools spokeswoman Ebony Pugh. Officials weren't sure it specifically meant Carrick High School, but placed the school on a modified lockdown Monday morning as students arrived under increased security from school and city police.

Later in the morning, Pugh said, the district got confirmation that the threat referred to Clovis High School in Clovis, New Mexico, near the Texas border. A 17-year-old student at Clovis had been arrested last week after police said he appeared in a Snapchat photo holding a rifle with captions that said “(expletive) CHS I'm going out with a bang.”

Pugh said the school will remain on modified lockdown, where no students can leave and no visitors can enter, until after lunch today. The district will notify parents of the change.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.

