Binghamton University student fatally stabbed, search on for suspect

The Associated Press | Monday, April 16, 2018, 10:03 a.m.
Binghamton University in Binghamton, N.Y.
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — A 19-year-old student was fatally stabbed on New York's Binghamton University campus and his assailant remains at large.

The stabbing occurred around 10:30 p.m. Sunday at the state university.

The university says the attack did not appear to be random.

The victim, Joao Souza, a 19-year-old engineering student, was in his first year at the school.

The school canceled classes Monday due the "tragic event." Counseling was being offered to students and staff.

On March 9, the body of another Binghamton University student, Haley Anderson of Westbury, was found in the off-campus apartment of a fellow student she had briefly dated. She had been strangled.

The Broome County district attorney's office is seeking to have that suspect returned from Nicaragua to stand trial.

